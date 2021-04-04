Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

