Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $274.70 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $274.70 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00010780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00684082 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

