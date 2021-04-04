Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $248.66 million and approximately $69.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.75 or 0.00009889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

