Axie Infinity Shards Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

