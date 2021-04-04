Azbit Market Cap Tops $5.79 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Azbit has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $31,890.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Azbit has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,742,892,834 coins and its circulating supply is 83,076,226,167 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

