Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Azuki token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $156,885.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,848,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,793,497 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.