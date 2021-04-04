Balancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58.53 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Balancer has a market cap of $385.41 million and $58.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $55.50 or 0.00094892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

