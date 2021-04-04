bAlpha (BALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.18 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $1,167.20 or 0.01990031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 11,128 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

