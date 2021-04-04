Banano Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $70,121.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

