Bancor Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00012963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $66.61 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

BNT is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 173,757,827 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

