Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 596 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.59.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average of $251.56. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $159.41 and a 1 year high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

