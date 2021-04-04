Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.