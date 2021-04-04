Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

