Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
