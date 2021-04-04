Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 480,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

