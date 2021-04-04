Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,026 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

