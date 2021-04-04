Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,357 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

