Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 32,840 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:MAX opened at $36.04 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

