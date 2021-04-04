Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

