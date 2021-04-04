Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Veru worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Veru by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $11.20 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.