Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,145 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of FRP worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $461.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

