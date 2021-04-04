Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 43,329 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of PCTEL worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PCTEL by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCTEL by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PCTEL by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

