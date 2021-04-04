Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 81,569 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FSK stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

