Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ACBI opened at $24.20 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.