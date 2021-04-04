Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

