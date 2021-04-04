Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a PE ratio of 315.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

