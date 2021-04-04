Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of OptimizeRx worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OPRX opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.95 million, a PE ratio of -139.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

