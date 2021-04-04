Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Northeast Bank worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth $96,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

