Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Tilly’s worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

