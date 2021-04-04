Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 54,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $392.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

