Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Oportun Financial worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRT opened at $20.97 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.