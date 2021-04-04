Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

