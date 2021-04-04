Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $10.92 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

