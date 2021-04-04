Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,227 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Graham worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE GHM opened at $14.38 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.