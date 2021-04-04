Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Professional worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Professional by 232.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Professional by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 270.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Professional stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.