Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $25,870.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

