Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 1,002,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

