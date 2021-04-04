Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,493 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

FMAO stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

