Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,846 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of First Choice Bancorp worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.