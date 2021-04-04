Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,355 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Century Casinos worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

