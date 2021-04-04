Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,508 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Capstar Financial worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

