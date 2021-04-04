Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,995 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

