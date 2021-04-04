Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,940 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.