Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

