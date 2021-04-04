Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

