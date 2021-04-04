BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of BankFinancial worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 190,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BFIN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

