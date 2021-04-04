Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Barings BDC worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.