Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $337,682.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,702,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,482 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.