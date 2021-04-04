Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $323.61 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,891,170 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

