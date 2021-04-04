Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $27,627.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

