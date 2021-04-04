Beam (BEAM) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Beam has a market cap of $102.86 million and $42.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,859,720 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.